Hyderabad boy electrocuted after touching live wire
Published: 22nd June 2019 09:01 AM | Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 09:01 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: A 10-year-old student suffered burns after he came in contact with a live electric wire which was dangling from an electric pole at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station on Friday.
According to police, Rakesh, a class V student, was returning home after school, when he came in contact with some wires hanging from the electric pole. He received a shock and sustained burns.
The police shifted him to a nearby hospital, where his condition is reported to be critical.