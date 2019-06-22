Hyderabad boy electrocuted after touching live wire

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 10-year-old student suffered burns after he came in contact with a live electric wire which was dangling from an electric pole at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station on Friday.

According to police, Rakesh, a class V student, was returning home after school, when he came in contact with some wires hanging from the electric pole. He received a shock and sustained burns.

The police shifted him to a nearby hospital, where his condition is reported to be critical.