Illegal excavation damages building in adjacent plot in Secunderabad

Hyderabad Corporation officials say the builder of the adjacent plot had committed multiple offences such as not putting up a retaining wall not providing setback during excavation work.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A building near the CTO Junction in Secunderabad was damaged on Friday due to excavation in its adjacent plot for the construction of a multistoried complex.

According to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials, the builder of the adjacent plot had committed multiple offences such as not putting up a retaining wall not providing setback during excavation work. 

GHMC Secunderabad Zonal Commissioner Raghu Prasad said, “The construction was unauthorised. The land was being excavated for the construction of a cellar. During this, the adjacent building was damaged. We have evacuated all occupants of said building to safety. The further course of action would be to fill up the excavated plot.” Prasad added that a criminal case has been registered against the building at the concerned police station. 

Meanwhile, as part of GHMC’s monsoon preparedness measures, the corporation’s town planning wing plans to make inspections at construction sites where permissions to build cellars have been issued. In case, the excavation work is in the initial stages, it will be stopped immediately. No new excavation will be allowed for the three months. Also, the corporation will continuing demolishing dilapidated structures in the city. 

