Mini Shilparamam, another landmark attraction in making in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mini Shilparamam, a cultural space that will showcase various art forms from across the country, will be inaugurated in Uppal on Saturday.

Developed on the banks of Musi, it will be a smaller version of Hitec City’s Shilparamam and is set to become another landmark attraction of Hyderabad.

Ministers Mahmood Ali, Srinivas Goud, Malla Reddy and Talasani Srinivas would grace the inaugural ceremony.

Though it has been developed with the primary aim of promoting arts, crafts and culture, traditions and the heritage, the Mini Shilparamam is also set to become a beautiful lung space-cum-entertainment spot for those living in the eastern parts of the city, including Uppal, Nagole, LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Ramanthapur, Habsiguda, Tarnaka, Autonagar, Vanasthalipuram, Gaddianaram and Hayathnagar.