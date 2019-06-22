Home Cities Hyderabad

Stretching limits, making bonds

One of the participants of the International Yoga Day celebration at EFLU, said, 'I have been practising Yoga for more than 10 years.'

The session was conducted by senior Yoga trainer Dr Venkatarajayya.

By Express News Service

A majority of Indian students as well as students from other countries, and teaching and non-teaching staff of The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) celebrated International Day of Yoga enthusiastically on June 21.

Vice Chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar congratulated all the participants and urged them to practise Yoga for a healthy mind and a healthy body. 

One of the participants, Safi Levina from Russia, said, “I have been practising Yoga for more than 10 years. I had Indian colleagues in Macau who helped me learn yoga. This is the first time I participated in a yoga session with so many Indians and it is such a great experience.”

Another Russian national, Flora Yakubova, said, “I’ve participated in Yoga training for the first time in my life. It is really interesting.”

Russian native Irina Evtushenko had this to say, “The interesting aspect I observed is that many people are voluntarily participating in Yoga training on a day dedicated for Yoga.”

