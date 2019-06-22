Home Cities Hyderabad

Unruly youth hold colonies in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills to ransom

Waylaying the residents, the youngsters demand money and thrash them if they refuse, snatching whatever valuables they have on them. 

The windshield of a car allegedly damaged by a group of youth.

The windshield of a car allegedly damaged by a group of youth. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of youth, allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol, have been holding some colonies in Banjara Hills to ransom, damaging property, stealing bikes and terrorising women and the passersby. 

The residents, especially women, of Uday Nagar, Naidu Nagar and Singadikunta colonies, which are located right behind the upcoming Police Command Control Centre beside the Ministers Colony, are scared to step out fearing abuse and assault from the misguided youth. Waylaying the residents, these youngsters demand money and thrash them if they refuse, snatching whatever valuables they have on them. 

The residents say they have complained to the police but no action has been taken till now. J Mounika, a resident of Uday Nagar and one of the victims, said: “These youngsters harass us when returning home from work. Once they stopped us and demanded money. When we refused, they started assaulting my husband. Thankfully some local residents rushed to our rescue.” 

“Every evening, these youngsters gather in groups on colony roads and openly consume alcohol. They abuse the passersby, specifically women. We filed a case, but to no avail,” she said.

When contacted, Banjara Hills Police Inspector N Kalinga Rao, said: “Last night a few youths consumed alcohol and damaged the four and two-wheelers. Our team rushed the spot, collected the CCTV footage, identified the culprits and taken them into the custody.”

