Yoga loved in Hyderabad's tech spaces

HYDERABAD: An endeavour to boost employee morale and enable them to relax in the work environment, GGK technologies, conducted yoga practice across its three offices at Kokapet, Uppal and Waverock in Hyderabad under the title ‘Yoga for All’.

Employees of GGK Technologies

given yoga training session.

GGK Technologies, a technology consulting firm, employs around 1,300 people across its three offices in Hyderabad.

In its branch located in Uppal, the yoga training session was attended by around 30 employees guided by two experienced practitioners, Dr K Rukmangadhara Rao from Naturecure Hospital and Dr BVN Abhishek, pursuing his degree in Naturopathy and Yogic sciences.

“We wanted to do something for employee benefit and employee motivation. Various asanas related to yoga, warm-up exercises and breathing exercises which would enable the employees to relax were conducted,” explained Naresh, coordinator of the event at the office in Uppal.

Noting the slight mistakes that were made during the practice with optimism, Dr BVN Abhishek said, “With the daily practice of yoga, it would definitely be helpful in offices. A few asanas we have told them.

With that, they can easily relieve some stress and we have motivated them to pursue it. Today it was tough for them because it’s the first time but with regular practice, it would get easier, flexibility would increase.” Dr K Rukmangadhara says, “I really enjoyed it. They too did.”