Fake visas: Four travel agents detained under Preventive Detention Act in Cyberabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police for the first time invoked Preventive Detention (PD) act against four travel agents involved in a fake visa racket. Orders were issued against the four persons -- Tota Kanteshwar, Gaddam Shashi, Chintala Sai Ram Kumar and Potula Surender.

The travel agents were a part of a racket busted by the Cyberabad police in March.

Eighteen persons, including two employees of different airlines, were arrested. Two police personnel, deputed to the immigration desk at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport of Hyderabad, were also arrested for facilitating the illegal activities of the accused persons.

They were allegedly involved in illegal activities like tampering with passports, making fake visas, forging documents to take uneducated people, mostly women, to Kuwait on visiting visas.