How Heritage Conservation Committee stood guard over 150-year-old Errum Manzil

Minutes of several meetings of the Heritage Conservation Committee dating back to between 2007 and 2011 show that the monument was treated as a heritage building.

Telangana government would likely raze down the nearly 150-year-old heritage structure for the proposed Rs 100-crore Assembly building.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Although one of the major pillars during the formation of the State was to preserve its heritage and culture, documents show that the previous governments of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh were more sensitive when it came to heritage conservation -- especially when it came to the Errum Manzil.

Minutes of several meetings of the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC) dating back to between 2007 and 2011, accessed by Express, show that the monument was treated as a heritage building and steps were taken to conserve it. One such meeting held on September 13, 2007 shows how the HCC acted as an intermediary for developments around heritage monuments. 

Responding to a request by a government department for additional construction in the premises of Errum Manzil, the HCC had written, “It was suggested to inform the legal position to all the concerned that it was necessary to take permission from the Heritage Conservation Committee for all new additions and alterations in the entire premises of Errum Manzil.”

From a meeting held on November 11, 2011, it was found that when the plans of the proposed building were introduced, the HCC flagged it up saying that there was a need for a conservation architect to be involved, to ensure that the heritage building is not damaged. 

‘For TS govt, heritage only impedes development’
Speaking to Express, Sajjad Shahid, who was a member of the Heritage Conservation Committee before it was dissolved, said, “If the Heritage Conservation Committee had not been effective, it would not have been done away with. Earlier, the Court used to refer their cases to us.” He further added: “The Telangana government thinks that heritage is an impediment to development. But they do not realise the value of heritage.” 

Now with the Heritage Conservation Committee dissolved, and the HUDA list of heritage sitting nullified with the passage of the Telangana Heritage (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Maintenance) Act, the State government would likely raze down the nearly 150-year-old heritage structure for the proposed Rs100-crore Assembly building.

Online petition to save Errum Manzil

Descendents of Nawab Safdar Jung Musheer-ud-Daula Fakhrul Mulk, started an online petition on change.org on Saturday urging CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to restore Errum Manzil instead of demolishing it and redirect the construction funds towards its restoration. The petition, started by one Narjis Syed from California said, “A beautiful structure with history and purpose deserves to be saved. India 
must remember her history”

