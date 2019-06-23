Hyderabad Metro hits record footfall due to rains

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As rains lashed the city throwing its traffic out of gear on Friday, thousands had turned towards the Metro to reach their destinations.

The HMRL reported that an unprecedented 2.89 lakh passengers were recorded at its stations, with a massive 3.06 lakh footfall.

NVS Reddy, managing director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, said, “Over 15,000 more passengers travelled via HMRL, if compared to the last Friday. Smart card passengers have overtaken ticket holders, which has been the trend for the last two weeks. This indicates more regular passengers.”

Numerous stations had to be provided extra trains for enough trips to accommodate the sudden rush of passengers.

As many IT firms’ shuttle services were cancelled, commuters also found themselves stranded during late evening hours, having to walk several kilometres to the metro stations.

Therefore, the HMRL also extended the time of the last metro from Hitec city to 11 pm.