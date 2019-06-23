Hyderabad Municipal Corporation staff sexually assaults minor, arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another shocking incident of minor girl being sexually assaulted, a contract employee of the GHMC was arrested by the Cyberabad police at Alwal.

The 28-year-old accused Ramu allegedly sexually assaulted his wife’s cousin -- a 15-year-old girl -- at his home three days ago, said police. Ramu, resided at West Venkatapuram of Alwal, along with his wife. He often worked night shifts. As his wife stayed alone at home when he was on night duties, she had asked the cousin to sleep in the house.

On Wednesday night, Raju had gone out for work and his wife’s cousin had stayed over. Raju returned home at midnight and found the duo sleeping.

Taking advantage of the situation, he began sexually assaulting her. As soon as she raised an alarm, he fled from the house.

The victim informed her parents immediately and a complaint was lodged with Alwal police. A case under charges of rape and POCSO Act was registered against the accused and he was arrested.