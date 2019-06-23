Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad supervisor beats employee to death for ‘coming late’, arrested

The deceased Ramu Singh was an employee at the MRR liquor store located in Saroornagar and was responsible for cleaning permit rooms and toilets at the shop.

Published: 23rd June 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Remaining absent from work for two days and arriving late on the third cost 40-year-old Ramu Singh his life.

According to police, Singh died allegedly after being beaten up by his supervisor. B Venkatesh, who beat Singh to death, was arrested by Saroornagar police on Saturday.

The deceased Ramu Singh was an employee at the MRR liquor store located in Saroornagar. He was responsible for cleaning permit rooms and toilets at the shop.

According to sources, he would usually come to the store every day before 10 am to clean the rooms and the toilets. However, he failed to come to work for two days suddenly on June 11 and 12, apparently without any notice.

On June 13, he reportedly reached the shop by afternoon. Venkatesh, the supervisor at the store, allegedly became furious and started beating Singh black and blue using a stick he picked up from the premises.

It is learnt that even after he fell unconscious and collapsed, Venkatesh continued to assault him.

Singh was later admitted to a private hospital, and after his condition worsened, his family members lodged a complaint with the police on June 15.

He succumbed to injuries on June 18. During the investigation, the police found that Ramu Singh had died of internal fractures and bleeding. Further inquiries revealed that he was beaten up by Venkatesh.

