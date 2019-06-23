Hyderabad's Chilkur Balaji temple priests worship cows with special pujas to prevent child rape cases 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As a last resort to put an end to the rape and sexual harassment cases in Telangana, the priests at the Chilkur Balaji temple performed a ‘Gow pradakshinam’, invoking Lord Vishnu to ‘come to the rescue’ of young girls in the State.

Three cows were taken around temple thrice while hundreds of women prayed to god seeking protection.

According to the temple officials, the puja is a depiction of an incident narrated in the Hindu scriptures.

When the Mother Earth was subjected to tremendous torment from men, she disguised herself as a cow and approached Lord Vishnu for help.

“This is a very trying phase for the women in the State. None of them are feeling safe or secure as police are unable to do anything. If a 9-month-old is put through such torment, how would the future look like?” asked CS Ranga Rajan, Hereditary Archaka and Trusty of the temple. He said that all temples must counsel the youth and hold such activities.

"Last year we took up a rakhi challenge wherein girls had to tie rakhis on men to foster the feeling of respect. We also organised a Kanya Vandanam where 108 young girls’ feet were smeared with turmeric in reverence," added the chief priest.