Orientation programme at Hyderabad's GITAM

M Sri Bharat, President of the GITAM Society delivered a message and an interactive session was held for the new BTech students of the deemed-to-be University as part of the orientation program.  

Published: 23rd June 2019 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

GITAM president M Sri Bharat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Dreaming involves holding on tight to the vision of a better life. A life of success and abundance. People who dream big are focused on those dreams. What you focus on, you get more of,” this was the message delivered on Saturday by M Sri Bharat, President of the GITAM Society at and interactive session held for the first year BTech students of GITAM deemed-to-be University as part of the orientation program. 

Speaking at the event, he advised the budding engineers to feel responsible for their future and stressed on learning from the consequences of one’s own decisions in life. 

Hyderabad GITAM
