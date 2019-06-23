Home Cities Hyderabad

Rain preparedness: Chief Minister's Office officials call on Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Hitec City in Hyderabad received over 10 cm of rainfall while GHMC emergency monsoon teams had to rush to the spots to clear the stagnated points.

Published: 23rd June 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Roads damaged due to incessant rains near Governorpet, Image used for representational purposes.

Roads damaged due to incessant rains near Governorpet, Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior officials of the Chief Minister’s Office met with civic officials on Saturday to discuss the heavy traffic jams in Hitec City and nearby areas, following Friday’s rains.

The meeting was also aimed at finding a more permanent solution to the city’s recurring traffic problem. 
In Serilingampally circle, there are about 120 stagnation points, of which 30 are said to be critical in nature, including Shilparamam. 

The major problem at Shilparamam being there are a lot of cables under the drain channels. If this is rectified, the water can be drained much quicker. At present, the water takes nearly three to four hours to drain completely. To address the issue, there is a need to construct a larger drain or rectifying the existing one.

Apart from this, water flowing from upper lakes near N Convention, Barlakunta and others also compound the problem further. At present, the GHMC has appointed Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad as consultants to study these lakes and come up with a solution. While the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd is reponsible to suggest remedial measures in shifting the power cables.

Earlier in the day, GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore along with Cyberabad police commissioner V C  Sajjanar, and senior officials of GHMC, HMWS&SB and the police visited Hitec City, Madhapur and Serilingampally areas which were inundated after yesterday’s rains leading to traffic jams for hours together.

Hitec City received over 10 cm of rainfall while GHMC emergency monsoon teams had to rush to the spots to clear the stagnated points.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Hyderabad monsoon Hitec City
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp