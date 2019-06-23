Rain preparedness: Chief Minister's Office officials call on Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior officials of the Chief Minister’s Office met with civic officials on Saturday to discuss the heavy traffic jams in Hitec City and nearby areas, following Friday’s rains.

The meeting was also aimed at finding a more permanent solution to the city’s recurring traffic problem.

In Serilingampally circle, there are about 120 stagnation points, of which 30 are said to be critical in nature, including Shilparamam.

The major problem at Shilparamam being there are a lot of cables under the drain channels. If this is rectified, the water can be drained much quicker. At present, the water takes nearly three to four hours to drain completely. To address the issue, there is a need to construct a larger drain or rectifying the existing one.

Apart from this, water flowing from upper lakes near N Convention, Barlakunta and others also compound the problem further. At present, the GHMC has appointed Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad as consultants to study these lakes and come up with a solution. While the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd is reponsible to suggest remedial measures in shifting the power cables.

Earlier in the day, GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore along with Cyberabad police commissioner V C Sajjanar, and senior officials of GHMC, HMWS&SB and the police visited Hitec City, Madhapur and Serilingampally areas which were inundated after yesterday’s rains leading to traffic jams for hours together.

Hitec City received over 10 cm of rainfall while GHMC emergency monsoon teams had to rush to the spots to clear the stagnated points.