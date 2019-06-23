Spurious toddy claims lives of farmer couple in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Spurious toddy allegedly claimed the lives of a farmer couple at Moinabad on the city outskirts and leaving another critically ill.

G Chandraiah (60) and his wife G Salamma (52) of Ethbarpally village died, while S Laxmamma is battling for life at a private hospital, police said.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and under the Excise Act was registered against the toddy seller.

According to police, on Friday evening, Jangaiah, son of Chandraiah and Salamma, Jangaiah called his cousin Arun for a casual conversation.

When he came to know that Arun was at a toddy shop at Kandhada village in Chevella mandal, he asked Arun to get toddy for his parents.

After Arun bought toddy, the couple consumed toddy after dinner. Late in the night, they started vomiting.

Though Jangaiah wanted them to take to a doctor, they refused saying they would be fine. But when their condition became serious on Saturday morning, they were shifted to a private hospital, where the doctors declared Chandraiah brought dead and Salamma died while undergoing treatment.

Their neighbour Laxmamma, who also consumed toddy with them, is critical, police said.

A case was registered against the toddy shop owner G Venkatesh Goud and further investigation is on.