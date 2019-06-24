Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge in Hyderabad to shine bright with new lighting

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has now initiated the process of providing architectural illumination to the extra-dosed cable-stayed bridge being constructed across the Durgam Cheruvu near Madhapur.

The lighting systems would installed in phases, in a bid to enhance the aesthetics of the bridge. Further, it would be done in congruence with the modern architecture, by enhancing the outline of the bridge without disturbing the overall design.

The civic body has called for expressions of interest on Saturday for the process of setting up the lighting system at an estimated cost of Rs 5.9 crore -- including the supply, installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance -- for two years.

An expert committee has been constituted by the GHMC to examine the lighting drawings, finalise the designs, manage the tenders and monitor the progress of the project. The members in the committee include Additional Commissioner (Lakes) Harichandana Dasari, GHMC Chief Engineer (Housing) K Suresh Kumar, Chief Engineer (Projects) R Sridhar and GHMC SE (Electrical) B Ashok.

The agency to be put in charge of the project would design, supply, install and commission LED lights in three months’ time. The lighting solutions would take into account the physical and environmental context of the bridge. Energy efficient and sustainable design models for improved power consumption would be prioritised, the officials said.