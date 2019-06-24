Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad monsoon: Waste in drains reason for flooding

Hyderabad Municipal Corporation chief instructs officials to impose heavy fines on offenders dumping C&D material in storm drains and nalas.

Published: 24th June 2019 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Motorists wade through a water-logged road in Tirumalgiri following sudden rainfall, in Hyderabad.

Motorists wade through a water-logged road in Tirumalgiri following sudden rainfall, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The unauthorised dumping of Construction and Debris (C&D) waste in stormwater drains and open nalas was the root cause for the overflowing of rainwater on roads, in turn, leading to traffic chaos in Hitec City and Madhapur areas, said GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore.  

The Commissioner instructed officials to impose heavy fines on offenders dumping C& D material along the roadsides, SWDs and nalas. He has now directed the officials to remove all the unattended private cables on the roads and to enlarge the vents at footpaths so as to enable water to recede quickly.

ALSO READ: With desilting, Hyderabad drains can handle 282mm rainfall

Dana Kishore, along with the Serilingamaplly Zonal Commissioner Harichandana Dasari, visited various areas of Cyberabad city and inspected the stagnation points.

Wherever the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) works are under progress, officials should ensure that no sand and metal gets accumulated, he said. He also asked officials to remove barriers to the free flow of water and also to put up signboards cautioning commuters to ensure safety.

Advice to denizens

As nearly five lakh IT employees work in the IT corridors of Hitec City, Madhapur, Financial District and other areas, GHMC Commissioner requested them not to come out of their offices when it rains in these areas.

The GHMC is taking major steps to tackle the water stagnation points in the city. GHMC has identified 197 major inundation points in the city, out of which as many as 37 have been solved permanently.

Around 500 teams comprising of various departments like monsoon emergency teams, DRF, and Disaster Management Cell has been pressed into service for the monsoon period.

Surplus rainwater could be diverted towards open areas by making percolation tanks near Shilparamam, Nectar Gardens and Durgam Cheruvu, GHMC officials suggested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad monsoon Hyderabad Hyderabad rain Hyderabad stormwater drain
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp