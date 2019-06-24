Hyderabad monsoon: Waste in drains reason for flooding

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The unauthorised dumping of Construction and Debris (C&D) waste in stormwater drains and open nalas was the root cause for the overflowing of rainwater on roads, in turn, leading to traffic chaos in Hitec City and Madhapur areas, said GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore.

The Commissioner instructed officials to impose heavy fines on offenders dumping C& D material along the roadsides, SWDs and nalas. He has now directed the officials to remove all the unattended private cables on the roads and to enlarge the vents at footpaths so as to enable water to recede quickly.

ALSO READ: With desilting, Hyderabad drains can handle 282mm rainfall

Dana Kishore, along with the Serilingamaplly Zonal Commissioner Harichandana Dasari, visited various areas of Cyberabad city and inspected the stagnation points.

Wherever the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) works are under progress, officials should ensure that no sand and metal gets accumulated, he said. He also asked officials to remove barriers to the free flow of water and also to put up signboards cautioning commuters to ensure safety.

Advice to denizens

As nearly five lakh IT employees work in the IT corridors of Hitec City, Madhapur, Financial District and other areas, GHMC Commissioner requested them not to come out of their offices when it rains in these areas.

The GHMC is taking major steps to tackle the water stagnation points in the city. GHMC has identified 197 major inundation points in the city, out of which as many as 37 have been solved permanently.

Around 500 teams comprising of various departments like monsoon emergency teams, DRF, and Disaster Management Cell has been pressed into service for the monsoon period.

Surplus rainwater could be diverted towards open areas by making percolation tanks near Shilparamam, Nectar Gardens and Durgam Cheruvu, GHMC officials suggested.