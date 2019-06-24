Hyderabad's Old City too to get a mini Shilparamam?
A novel cultural space that showcases various art forms from across the country, the second Shilparamam in Hyderabad was thrown open to public at Uppal.
Published: 24th June 2019 08:38 AM | Last Updated: 24th June 2019 08:38 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: The South Zone of Hyderabad that covers most of the Old City would most likely get a new Shilparamam on the lines of the Mini Shilparamam that was inaugurated in Uppal on Saturday.
Responding to a tweet by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, which stated the need for a Shilparamam in the southern part of the city or close to the RGIA, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar said that the government would plan the same.
A novel cultural space that showcases various art forms from across the country, the second Shilparamam in the city was thrown open to the public at Uppal.