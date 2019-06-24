Hyderabad's Old City too to get a mini Shilparamam?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Zone of Hyderabad that covers most of the Old City would most likely get a new Shilparamam on the lines of the Mini Shilparamam that was inaugurated in Uppal on Saturday.

Responding to a tweet by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, which stated the need for a Shilparamam in the southern part of the city or close to the RGIA, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar said that the government would plan the same.

A novel cultural space that showcases various art forms from across the country, the second Shilparamam in the city was thrown open to the public at Uppal.