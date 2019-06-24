Home Cities Hyderabad

Lake being encroached in Hyderabad's Asifnagar, says activist

The activist pointed out that while the earth mover was destroying bund of the lake, the trucks were filling the lake bed with soil and levelling it for its encroachment.

Earth movers and trucks spotted working on the periphery of the Devunikunta lake bed in Asifnagar.

Earth movers and trucks spotted working on the periphery of the Devunikunta lake bed in Asifnagar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that the Devunikunta lake in Asifnagar, also known as Humayunkunta, was being encroached, a city-based lake-protection activist Lubna Sarwath on Sunday wrote to the revenue authorities and the Lake Protection Committee of the HMDA demanding action against the encroachers.

In her e-mail, Sarwath attached pictures of earth movers and trucks working on the periphery of the lake bed.

The activist pointed out that while the earth mover was destroying bund of the lake, the trucks were filling the lake bed with soil and levelling it for its encroachment.

She said that the pictures were taken on Saturday.

Sarwath also mentioned that she had complained about the encroachment of the lake back in March, following which the Asifnagar Tahsildar was ‘requested’ by the Hyderabad collectorate ‘to protect Devuni Kunta from any sort of encroachment along with coordination of the concerned departments.’

However, even after this direction was issued, Sarwath pointed out that no action was taken.

