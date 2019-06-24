Man held for sexually harassing teen niece in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 50-year-old man was arrested by Chaitanyapuri police for allegedly sexually harassing his teenage niece.

The accused has been identified as K Shiva Reddy.

According to police, Reddy is a resident of Dilsukhnagar. His sister’s family resides in the neighbourhood.

On Saturday, his niece was alone at home when Reddy walked in. Taking advantage of the situation, he sexually harassed her.

As soon as she raised alarm, he ran out and locked her in the house. A case was registered. Reddy was arrested and produced before the court on Sunday.