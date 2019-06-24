Metro median blocks flow of water on Madhapur road in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the third day of monsoon came to a close on Sunday, the Madhapur roads sank under knee-length water with 65 mm of rain lashing the area.

To make things worse, the 2-3 cm capacity drains laid by the GHMC -- that has not been desilted properly -- refused to absorb the water. In fact, pumps had to be deployed in several critical areas.

The area close Jubilee Hills received 63 mm rainfall, adding to the chaos.

At Madhapur, the traffic police had to break open the metro median with JCBs to allow water to seep through at two areas between the Madhapur Police Station and the Cyber Towers.

The roads in Kavuri Hills, the Madhapur main road, Road No. 36, Ayyapa Society, were flooded due to the rains.

The commuters were confused as to whether to take shelter under the metro as water levels rose dangerously on the roads without a let-out. Incidentally, this is the same stretch that was developed by HMRL last year with designer footpaths -- later pitched by authorities as a model road.

The Traffic Police, meanwhile, issued an advisory to people not to use road near Nectar Gardens on the road connecting Madhapur to Road No. 45.