Six-year-old killed as tipper runs amok in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A six-year-old girl Muskan Begum was killed when a concrete mixer tipper run amok after its driver lost control over the vehicle and started moving in the reverse direction. It rammed a passenger vehicle and crashed into an electric pole before coming to a halt. The incident happened at Alwal on Sunday morning.

According to place, at around 10.30 Muskan went to a nearby kirana store to purchase snacks. After buying them she was standing in front of the store.

Meanwhile, while moving on a slightly inclined road, the tipper driver lost control over the vehicle, due to which the vehicle started moving back in the reverse direction. It first mowed down Muskan standing in front of the shop and went further damaging a passenger vehicle and came to halt after hitting an electric pole on the roadside.

Locals told police that if not for the electric pole, the vehicle would have moved backwards in the lane and could have either killed more people or at least left them injured. Soon a huge crowd gathered around the vehicle. Fearing of being thrashed, the driver left the vehicle and fled from the spot.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the girl’s body to hospital for postmortem. A case was registered against the tipper driver and further investigation is on.