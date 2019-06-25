Home Cities Hyderabad

26 million women in India have endometriosis

The conference sought to engage medical fraternity to be more cognitive of diseases and provide patients with the right diagnosis and treatment options

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In association with Bayer Zydus Pharma, FOGSI (Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Societies of India) recently launched key practice points for endometriosis – VISION (Valuable Insights in Indian Endometriosis - Redefining Outcomes) at the ‘National Conference on Technology, Advances and Infections in Obstetrics and Gynaecology’ in Hyderabad.

Over 200 thought leaders from across India were involved in formulating the protocols of practice on endometriosis after a national meeting in Mumbai followed by regional meetings in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata early this year. Endometriosis is a chronic disease that affects 5 to 10 percent of women of childbearing age. About 176 million women suffer from it globally, and of these 26 million women belong to India alone. The objective of VISION is to understand the current usage pattern of various therapeutic options in endometriosis and develop an algorithm to guide doctors in the management of endometriosis based on different patient profiles.

Highlighting the key focus of VISION, Dr Nandita Palshetkar, president, FOGSI said, “The key practice points aim to engage the medical fraternity to be more cognitive of diseases such as endometriosis and provide patients with the right diagnosis and treatment options. Since management of endometriosis can be challenging for the patients and the treating doctors, VISION will enable us to execute a multi-disciplinary approach and expertise to improve patient’s quality of life. I urge all gynaecologist to refer to these practice points and ensure best treatment methods are followed.”

Elaborating on the disease, Nandita said: “Girls and women can suffer for 5-10 years before they are diagnosed with endometriosis. Since pain during periods is common, most women are not rushed to the doctors even when the pain is unbearable. This disease also affects the fertility of women.”

