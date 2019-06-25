Three held for possessing cocaine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Prohibition and Excise Department officials on Monday arrested three persons -- an Ivory Coast citizen and two Nigerian nationals -- for possessing cocaine and indulging in drug peddling. The officials seized Rs 3.50 lakh in cash and 254 grams of cocaine from the accused.The Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, Hyderabad Division, C Vivekananda Reddy said that they conducted raids at Khadar Nagar, upon receiving a tip-off, and arrested the three.The accused have been identified as Zadi Pascal from Ivory Coast, Ugochukwu Chima Good Luck and Okoro Uchenna Samuel from Nigeria.