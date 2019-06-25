Home Cities Hyderabad

Fashion tips that will save you this monsoon

Singing “rain, rain, go away” won’t work when it is the monsoons. But we have a few tips you can use to stay on top of your fashion game this season

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The monsoons seem to be literally raining down upon us without a warning. Amidst water-logging, traffic jams and filthy roads, one thing that might brighten up your day is a well-put-together wardrobe. Now, although a complete revamp of your wardrobe might not be possible, there are a few tips that you can adhere to to be monsoon-ready.

For Women:
 Start off with fresh light fabrics, bright colours like yellow, orange, red, pink, blue and some mixtures of fluorescent and electric colours to contrast the grey of monsoons.
 Choose lighter fabrics like cotton, chiffon, silk etc. as they dry out quickly just in case of an accident.
 Culottes, playsuits, printed dresses, printed skirts, cigarettes pants make for the right bottoms which end a little above the ankle to avoid the occasional puddle.
 Pair your outfit with coats or jackets when you step out so that your indoor outfit stays unscathed.
 Choose darker leggings or churidars over short or long kurtis to look dry and fresh the entire day.
 Invest in colourful or pop colour jackets that are reversible so you can wear it around both in or out of the rain.
 Avoid jeans or flowey skirts or heavy fabrics this season as the humidity might just irritate you through the day.
 Accessories like umbrellas, quirky sliders can add the required oomph to your attire while coming handy.

For Men:
 Opt for cotton shirts or casual printed shirts.
 Short-sleeved T-shirts, vests, shirts and jackets are trendy as they are easily manageable and the material also dries off quickly, so it’s a win-win!
 Shorts, capris are attractive and easy to wear and look fantastic. Their length is efficient in the muddy and wet outdoors.
 Try out monsoon accessories like waterproof bags, watches and flip flops.

