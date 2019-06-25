Man dies while trying to board train

HYDERABAD: An unidentified man died after falling from the platform while trying to board it at Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday. Railway police said the man had fallen into the gap between the train and the platform.The victim is said to be in his mid-30s. He was trying to board a train on Platform 5 of the Station. He was fatally injured in the fall and died on the spot
