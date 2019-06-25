Nayeem’s wife detained under PD Act

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Slain gangster Nayeemuddin’s widow Haseena Begum and three of his associates were detained under the Preventive Detention Act after Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat issued detention orders on Monday. Haseena, along with Nayeemuddin’s aides Pasham Srinivas, Mohd Abdul Nasir and Mohd Abdul Faheem, was arrested by the Rachakonda police in March. They were accused of land grabbing, extortion and other offences in Bhongir town.

Haseena alone was involved in 29 cases of kidnapping, land grabbing, extortion and criminal intimidation in Bhongir district. The accused worked together with Nayeemuddin when he was alive and continued their illegal activities after his death.