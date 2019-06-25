We Hub, swissnex sign pact

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We Hub on Monday announced its collaboration with swissnex India to promote entrepreneurship and innovation between Telangana and Switzerland. The initiative of the Swiss State Secretariat for Education & Research and Innovation, has partnered to establish links between Swiss institutions and possible partner organizations in State. WE Hub CEO, Deepthi Ravula said, “We are glad to formalize WE Hub’s relationship with swissnex India.”