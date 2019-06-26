27-year-old dies in suicide pact in Hyderabad as partner critical

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old died, and the girl he had a relationship with is critical, after the two tried to kill themselves in a suicide pact in Chaitanyapuri here on Tuesday. The couple had taken a draught of a soft drink after mixing it with poison.

The duo, who hailed from Nalgonda, were distant relatives. They decided to end their lives fearing that their parents would not allow them to get married. Their parents were unaware of their relationship. Before drinking the poison, the deceased, T Sandeep Reddy, and the girl, Thriveni, left a note in which they requested to be buried together.

Sandeep called their relatives around 8.30 pm on Monday and told them he and Thriveni consumed poison and were about to die. Their relatives rushed to his rented accommodation in Chaitanyapuri and took them to a hospital, where Sandeep was declared brought dead and Thriveni is under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Sandeep had completed M Pharmacy and recently moved to the city in search of a job. Thriveni lived in Hasthina-puram and was doing her third year of a degree course at a private college in Dilsukhnagar, near where Sandeep used to stay in the city.