Arch in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation sports complex collapses

As the city received heavy rains in the last few days, cracks developed in the cement arch and it came crashing down in the early hours of Tuesday from a 15-metre height.

Published: 26th June 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

A portion of the GHMC sports complex building that collapsed in Ameerpet

A portion of the GHMC sports complex building that collapsed in Ameerpet | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of incessant rains in the last few days, a portion of the cement arch in the GHMC sports complex at Dharam Karam Road in Ameerpet collapsed on Tuesday exposing the poor quality of construction work.  As the city received heavy rains in the last few days, cracks developed in the cement arch and it came crashing down in the early hours of Tuesday from a 15-metre height. The impact was such that concrete stones lay scattered 10 metres away from the point.

As the incident took place in the early hours, no one was present in the stadium. The security guard who was sleeping inside the sports complex ran out of the building for safety and alerted the officials.  The other side of the arch too has developed cracks and is standing precariously and may collapse anytime.

The staff of the sports complex told Express that they have brought the issue to the notice of higher officials about the poor condition of the cement arch. However, no action was taken.

