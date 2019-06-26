Home Cities Hyderabad

Can Mindspace Rotary in Hyderabad handle more traffic with new projects in line?

Data suggests an impending growth in traffic in the coming months as number of employees at Mindspace to cross one lakh.

Published: 26th June 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic went haywire at Raheja Mindspace near Hitec City as heavy rain lashed Hyderabad last Friday evening

Traffic went haywire at Raheja Mindspace near Hitec City as heavy rain lashed Hyderabad last Friday evening (Photo | EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The traffic chaos on the Hitec City road is only slated to increase with three more new projects - My Home Bhooja residential hub, Salarpuria Sattva IT Park and Aurobindo to start operations on the stretch in the next two years. While officials have not clarified the projected traffic growth from those three projects, what is known is that the traffic from the already existing IT hub, Raheja Mindspace is going to shoot up.

As per data available from highly placed sources, the IT Park is going to see an employment growth of 4-5 per cent in the next year. The increase would be due to reoptimisation of workforce undertaken by each of the individual 100-odd companies in the IT Park, experts say. Apart from this, the IT park will also see the completion of one more building in its complex, which will add more employees to IT Park by next year. This will take the toll from approximately 85,000-90,000 employees presently to nearly 1 lakh and more by 2020 end.

ALSO READ| Commuters fear upcoming metro line will worsen traffic

Apart from this the support staff and other visitors account for close to 30,000- 40,000. At present employees of Raheja are trapped from all ends in traffic. Sources from within the SEZ said that an internal survey had found a major chunk of the employee base coming from Kukatpally. This means the traffic will have to use Gate A of the Mindspace complex and use the Rotary to access Hitec City flyover. This forces a major chunk of traffic to come in conflict at the roundabout with traffic coming in from Ikea, Inorbit etc.

In fact, when Express visited Mindspace, it was revealed that the exit point near Westin is practically defunct as the roads ahead connecting to Madhapur main road near Pride Honda were damaged or blocked by private parties.

One-way movement in Mindspace

The Cyberabad police directed the Raheja Mindspace IT Park to issue a circular to all employees to follow one-way vehicle movement within the campus during peak hours in the evening. The vehicles in the Park will now have to enter from Gate-A and exit from Gate-C between 4 pm and 10 pm

TAGS
Hyderabad Hitec City road Hyderabad Mindspace Rotary Salarpuria Sattva IT Park Hyderabad development projects Raheja Mindspace IT Park
