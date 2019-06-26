Home Cities Hyderabad

Level-2 of Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad may open on October 15

While Level-I will be unidirectional for traffic from Gachibowli to Raidurgam, Level-II will be the same from Raidurgam to Hitec City.

Published: 26th June 2019 10:08 AM

The unidirectional flyover from Raidurgam to Biodiversity

The unidirectional flyover from Raidurgam to Biodiversity

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Level-2 of the Biodiversity flyover saw a major part of the work completed this week after the construction of the central portion right above the Biodiversity junction. The work on this stretch called ‘obligatory stance’ is nothing short of an achievement for GHMC as there were several constraints of traffic and property acquisition that delayed the work. 

Moreover, what makes this work monumental is the fact that the completion of the ‘obligatory stance’ was done at a height of 17 metres from the road level, making it one of the highest flyovers in the city. According to officials, the 990-metre long flyover has been completed except for laying of CC slabs, variable coating and building of retaining walls on the sides of the flyover.

“Technically it was not a challenge as much as it was dealing with traffic density. However, this particular stretch was more challenging as there was a   curvature at a great height,” Venkat Ramana, Chief Engineer of GHMC, said. In all probability, the flyover would be thrown open to public on October 15.

TAGS
Hyderabad Biodiversity flyover Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Biodiveristy Flyover Level II
