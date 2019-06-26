Scientists from National Institute of Nutrition in Hyderabad to study stunting among children

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team of 10 scientists from the Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition(NIN) will be heading a multi-discipline longitudinal study on stunting in India.

It will be part of a three-nation study, for which the coordinating institution will be the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. Indonesia and Senegal are the other two countries where this study will be taken up.

Meanwhile, the fourth international ‘Agriculture, Nutrition, and Health’ (ANH) Academy Week’ is being organised in the city from Wednesday with more than 350 scientists working on these sectors, from 35 countries. The conference is organised by LSHTM and CGIAR research programme on Agriculture for Nutrition and Health (A4NH) along with the NIN and the International Food Policy Research Institute.