Unpaid Secunderabad Cantonment Board workers threaten to go on strike
Published: 26th June 2019 09:12 AM | Last Updated: 26th June 2019 09:12 AM
HYDERABAD: Around 350 outsourced sanitation workers under the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) have threatened to strike work if their pending wages are not paid immediately. These workers have not been paid salaries for the last three months and with their repeated pleas to the authorities falling on deaf ears, they have now decided to go on strike.
All India Trade Union Congress chief M Narasimha, said, “These sanitation workers get their salaries from contractors. The contractors claim that the bills are not being cleared by SCB authorities.”