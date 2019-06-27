Home Cities Hyderabad

After four months of hide and seek, leopard caught in trap in Hyderabad's ICRISAT campus 

A leopard that had strayed into the 3,500 acres ICRISAT campus on the outskirts of Hyderabad in February this year, was finally captured in the wee hours of Wednesday.

leopard, caged leopard

The leopard walked into IVRI campus. Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A leopard that had strayed into the 3,500 acres ICRISAT campus on the outskirts of Hyderabad in February this year, was finally captured in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The leopard had been giving sleepless nights to forest officials since the last four months, as it stayed elusive from trap cages, venturing only in thickly vegetated parts of the campus.

For a few days, the leopard also travelled to the huge Greyhounds training centre in Narsingi, located 20-25 km away from ICRISAT campus and took refuge there.

The leopard could sustain itself on the ICRISAT campus for so long thanks to a good prey base in the form of hares, peacocks, porcupines and wild boar. 

Telangana forest department, OSD (Wildlife), A Shankaran said, “We had placed about 40 camera traps and four trap cages on ICRISAT campus to track and capture the leopard. Based on the leopard’s movements the cages and camera traps were also moved around,” he said.

Veterinary officials from the zoo and other forest officials had been regularly visiting the campus, tracking the leopard’s movements, patrolling and camping there at times.

Past midnight on Tuesday, forest officials including veterinarians from the Hyderabad zoo were waiting in a jeep near a trap cage with a goat as bait, where the leopard was recently seen.

After waiting for more than five hours, they saw the leopard approach the trap cage.As the leopard stayed elusive from getting caught in trap cages, it was darted by a tranquilising gun.

Following this, the sedated leopard was taken to Nehru Zoological Park.

Shankaran said the leopard is an adult male, aged around eight years and is healthy. “The leopard was sent to the zoo for medical checkup. It was found to be healthy with no injuries and will be released into the wild,” he said.

