Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Charminar's quality report by private firm dissatisfactory: ASI

The report submitted to the ASI on Wednesday showed how gaps had formed between various layers of the damaged portion.

Published: 27th June 2019 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

The damaged minaret of the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad.

The damaged minaret of the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A recent survey-cum-scan of Charminar by a private firm was reportedly not satisfactory for the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Archaeologists at ASI have said that they will be waiting for a retest before taking further decision on the matter.

Speaking to Express, Superintending Archaeologist of the ASI-Hyderabad Milan Kumar Chauley said: “The test was only conducted on the damaged portion of the south-east minaret. So the results only talk about the quality of the portion we already know is damaged, when the idea was to know about the condition of the surrounding areas.”

The report submitted to the ASI on Wednesday showed how gaps had formed between various layers of the damaged portion. This could not be considered true for the rest of the monument, over which no such tests have been done. Chauley said that the ASI had recommended Terra Drone India to conduct a retest. In turn, Terra Drone confirmed to Express that they would soon take a decision on when the retest would be conducted.

Earlier in the month, Terra Drone India had conducted an ultrasonic pulse velocity testing to assess the strength and quality of the structure. It also prepared an RGB 3D model of the damaged south-east minaret, in addition to a thermal scan to identify the differences in temperature in that area. The company had also conducted a LiDAR 3D profiling and model generation test, which uses light to measure ranges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Archaeological Survey of India ASI Hyderabad Hyderabad Charminar
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp