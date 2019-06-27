International NGO offers Rs 1 lakh reward for information on Hyderabad dog-rapist
A video that went viral on social media, recorded by unknown persons, shows that a dog is being forcefully held by a person and is being raped in an unknown dilapidated building.
HYDERABAD: Days after a video of a dog being raped by a man went viral on social media, the Humane Society International/India (HSI) has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for the information leading to identification, arrest, and conviction of the person who can be seen assaulting the animal.
N. G Jayasimha, managing director of HSI/India said, “Violent people often start by abusing animals and then move on to targeting human victims. Therefore, this case should worry everyone.”