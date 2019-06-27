Narayanpur 14th best Police Station, three from Telangana in top 50

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Narayanpur police station, under Rachakonda commissionerate in Yadadri Bhongir district, has been ranked 14th among the top 100 police stations in India for 2018.

Rachakonda village, from where the name of the commissionerate was derived, falls under the Narayanpur police station limits.

Two other police stations from Telangana - Chintapally, in Nalgonda district, and Bejjanki, under Siddipet commissionerate - have been ranked 24 and 41 respectively.

The rankings were given after a series of surveys and ground examinations at 15,666 police stations across the country, by teams from the Quality Council of India and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Unlike in the past, when States nominated police stations and rankings were distributed among the nominated lists, this time, rankings were solely based on data uploaded on the CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System) by each police station.

The police stations were mainly evaluated based on how they dealt with crimes against women, crimes against SC/STs and property offences.

Narayanpur village saw a series of development activities after it was adopted by Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat. Speaking to Express, Bhagwat said he was happy with the achievement.

“Rachakonda village is located in Narayanpur PS, from where the name of our commissionerate originated. On adoption of Rachakonda village, a cell phone tower was erected, a 6-km road was laid providing connectivity to Eidu Donala Thanda, and an RTC service was also started. A medical camp was organised and job aspirants were trained for police recruitment,” he said.

Bhagwat added that the police station was completely under CCTV surveillance and the CCTNS system was properly implemented.

Senior police officials said the rankings were given to police stations in rural and semi-urban locations. Though only three police stations made it to the list, there are many doing better in terms of service-delivery to the citizens, a senior police official said.

Punjagutta PS out of top 100

With three police stations making it to the top 50 has come as a pat on the back of the Telangana police, the fact that Punjagutta has been pushed out of the top 100 has come as an embarrassment. The Punjagutta Police Station was earlier named 2nd best in country