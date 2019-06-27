Home Cities Hyderabad

Narayanpur 14th best Police Station, three from Telangana in top 50

The rankings were given after a series of surveys and ground examinations at 15,666 police stations across the country, by teams from the Quality Council of India and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Published: 27th June 2019 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Narayanpur police station, under Rachakonda commissionerate in Yadadri Bhongir district, has been ranked 14th among the top 100 police stations in India for 2018.

Rachakonda village, from where the name of the commissionerate was derived, falls under the Narayanpur police station limits.

Two other police stations from Telangana - Chintapally, in Nalgonda district, and Bejjanki, under Siddipet commissionerate - have been ranked 24 and 41 respectively.

The rankings were given after a series of surveys and ground examinations at 15,666 police stations across the country, by teams from the Quality Council of India and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Unlike in the past, when States nominated police stations and rankings were distributed among the nominated lists, this time, rankings were solely based on data uploaded on the CCTNS  (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System) by each police station.

The police stations were mainly evaluated based on how they dealt with crimes against women, crimes against SC/STs and property offences.

Narayanpur village saw a series of development activities after it was adopted by Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat. Speaking to Express, Bhagwat said he was happy with the achievement.

“Rachakonda village is located in Narayanpur PS, from where the name of our commissionerate originated. On adoption of Rachakonda village, a cell phone tower was erected, a 6-km road was laid providing connectivity to Eidu Donala Thanda, and an RTC service was also started. A medical camp was organised and job aspirants were trained for police recruitment,” he said.

Bhagwat added that the police station was completely under CCTV surveillance and the CCTNS system was properly implemented.

Senior police officials said the rankings were given to police stations in rural and semi-urban locations. Though only three police stations made it to the list, there are many doing better in terms of service-delivery to the citizens, a senior police official said.

Punjagutta PS out of top 100

With three police stations making it to the top 50 has come as a pat on the back of the Telangana police, the fact that Punjagutta has been pushed out of the top 100 has come as an embarrassment. The Punjagutta Police Station was earlier named 2nd best in country

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Narayanpur police station Yadadri Bhongir
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp