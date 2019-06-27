Pipeline blast at Hyderabad chemical company leaves nine injured, three critical

By ANI

HYDERABAD: A pipeline blast left nine people wounded, including three severely injured, at a chemical company in Mallapur area here on Wednesday night.

The injured were immediately rushed to a hospital after the incident.

"A pipeline blasted at Salicylates Chemical Company which is located in Mallapur area under the limits of Nacharam police station. Some splinters of the pipeline hit nine people working there," Nacharam Circle Inspector, M Mahesh, told ANI over the phone.

Three of the nine injured are in critical condition, he said, while three were discharged after treatment.

The police said that they will register a case and investigate the matter.