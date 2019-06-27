Home Cities Hyderabad

Review decision on razing Errum Manzil for Telangana Assembly: Nawab’s heirs

Family members of the Nawab suggested CM K Chandrasekhar Rao look for alternative places for construction of Telangana Assembly.

Published: 27th June 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Nawab Shafath Ali Khan, kin of Nawab Fakhrul Mulk along with other relatives appealing to the State government not to demolish Errum Manzil.

Nawab Shafath Ali Khan, kin of Nawab Fakhrul Mulk along with other relatives appealing to the State government not to demolish Errum Manzil. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The heirs of Nawab Safdar Jung Musheerud Daula Fakhrul Mulk, who owned the Errum Manzil Palace, appealed to the State government to reconsider its decision to raze down the nearly 150-year-old structure and suggested to look for other alternatives for construction of the new State Assembly building.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, Nawab Shafath Ali Khan,  kin of Nawab Fakhrul Mulk said, “It was shocking to hear about the reports of demolition. Errum Manzil was acquired by the then AP government in the late 1940s for Rs 15 lakh. The family had given it with good hope that they would take care and maintain it. However, that was not the case,” he said.

Comparing Errum Manzil, which once expanded across NIMS on one side to ASCI on the other, with the Versailles Palace in France, Dr Begum Fatima Shehnaz, another member of the Nawab’s family,  said “The palace of the Versailles in France is used by its government for banquets. Why cannot we do the same for Errum Manzil? It could also be used as a National Museum and thrown open to the public.”

Family members of the Nawab suggested to CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to look for alternative places for construction of the Assembly. However, they said they do not want to ‘fight’ but we're looking to have a dialogue with government about the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nawab Safdar Errum Manzil Palace Telangana Errum Manzil Nawab Shafath Ali Khan Chandrasekhar Rao
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp