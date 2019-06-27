Review decision on razing Errum Manzil for Telangana Assembly: Nawab’s heirs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The heirs of Nawab Safdar Jung Musheerud Daula Fakhrul Mulk, who owned the Errum Manzil Palace, appealed to the State government to reconsider its decision to raze down the nearly 150-year-old structure and suggested to look for other alternatives for construction of the new State Assembly building.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, Nawab Shafath Ali Khan, kin of Nawab Fakhrul Mulk said, “It was shocking to hear about the reports of demolition. Errum Manzil was acquired by the then AP government in the late 1940s for Rs 15 lakh. The family had given it with good hope that they would take care and maintain it. However, that was not the case,” he said.

Comparing Errum Manzil, which once expanded across NIMS on one side to ASCI on the other, with the Versailles Palace in France, Dr Begum Fatima Shehnaz, another member of the Nawab’s family, said “The palace of the Versailles in France is used by its government for banquets. Why cannot we do the same for Errum Manzil? It could also be used as a National Museum and thrown open to the public.”

Family members of the Nawab suggested to CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to look for alternative places for construction of the Assembly. However, they said they do not want to ‘fight’ but we're looking to have a dialogue with government about the issue.