Smarter way of living

HYDERABAD: Home automation company Hogar Controls has opened its new manufacturing facility and R&D centre at the Industrial Development Area, Uppal recently.

Hogar has set up its wholly-owned Indian subsidiary Hogar India Pvt Ltd, through which it will both manufacture and market its products in the growing Indian market for home and building automation products.

With a cumulative investment of nearly Rs 100 crore, the 10,000 sq ft manufacturing and R&D unit is fully automated with an estimated annual production capacity of 6,00,000 units.

All 11 products under its home automation series – smart, touch, enviro and security, will be manufactured at the facility.

Vishnu Reddy, CEO, Hogar Controls, said, “The gradual growth and acceptance of technology, new product designs, and availability of uninterrupted Internet and power services present a huge opportunity for IoT and automated products in the country. However, we believe that India is still underserved when it comes to products that offer cutting edge technology, combined with ease of use and cost competitive pricing.”