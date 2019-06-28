Home Cities Hyderabad

Bad air can increase BP even if the pollution level is low: CHAI Project

An analysis of the data revealed that there was a direct correlation between higher PM2.5 concentration and blood pressure.

Published: 28th June 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Air pollution

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIR pollution can cause a rise in blood pressure, according to a study conducted in the peri-urban areas of Hyderabad as part of the Cardiovascular Health Effects of Air Pollution in Telangana, India (or the CHAI Project).

The finding holds true not only for cities that are infamous for poor air quality, like Delhi, Kanpur or Agra for instance but also for areas where people are exposed to lower levels of pollution.    

The study involved researchers from Pompeu Fabra University in Spain, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), National Institute of Nutrition and Indian Institute of Public Health. 

Titled, ‘Ambient Particulate Air Pollution and Blood Pressure in Peri-urban India’, the research had 5,531 participants living across 28 villages in and around Ibrahimpatnam -- around 30 km from Hyderabad. Blood pressure of the participants and the fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5) levels at their residential addresses were measured. 

The participants were exposed to an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 32.8 micrograms per metre cube, which is much lower than the average PM2.5 concentrations in cities.

One can only imagine what sort of affect would air pollution have on the blood pressure of people living in major cities like Hyderabad, wherein the annual PM2.5 concentrations are recorded above 50-60 microgram per metre cube for the most part of the year.

An analysis of the data revealed that there was a direct correlation between higher PM2.5 concentration and blood pressure.

The researchers observed that 1 microgram per metre cube increase in PM2.5 was associated with 1.4mmHg rise in Systolic BP and 0.9mmHg rise in Diastolic BP. This observation was exclusive to the women-folk of the villages, and not for men. 

Does this mean higher PM2.5 levels affect only women? As Dr Sanjay Kinra of LSHTM, one of the authors, explained, the PM2.5 levels for this study were measured at residential addresses of participants.

As women spend more time at home than men in the villages, a strong correlation was found between the pollution and BP levels in women. Similar results might be observed if a study was conducted on the correlation between the PM2.5 levels in places where the men work and their BP levels. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CHAI Project Air pollution Air Pollution in India
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp