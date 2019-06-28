Home Cities Hyderabad

Congress MP Revanth files PIL against razing of Secretariat buildings in Hyderabad

In his PIL, Revanth Reddy has urged the court to grant an interim stay on the demolitions since the existing buildings have structural stability and life spans of more than 50 years.

Published: 28th June 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy (File Photo | R.Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MP A Revanth Reddy on Thursday moved the Telangana High Court challenging the action of the State government to demolish the existing Secretariat buildings for the new buildings.

His counsel T Rajanikanth Reddy made a mention before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther with a plea to hear the matter urgently as the State government was going ahead with its decision to demolish and construct new buildings. 

The bench said that it would hear the case on Friday.

In his PIL, Revanth Reddy has urged the court to grant an interim stay on the demolitions since the existing buildings have structural stability and life spans of more than 50 years.

He further contended that the government’s decision was purely a waste of public exchequer and stated that if the State government wants to construct a new Secretariat building then it can proceed in any other place as per feasibility.

The existing buildings which have about 9.16 lakh square feet area would accommodate many government departments which were functioning in rented buildings by paying huge amounts. 

Chief Secretary, principal secretary to GAD, principal secretary to roads and buildings and its engineer-in-chief were named as the respondents. The matter is expected to be taken up on Friday along with similar petitions filed earlier on the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Congress MP Revanth Reddy Raghvendra Singh Chauhan Telangana secretariat building
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp