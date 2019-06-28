Congress MP Revanth files PIL against razing of Secretariat buildings in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MP A Revanth Reddy on Thursday moved the Telangana High Court challenging the action of the State government to demolish the existing Secretariat buildings for the new buildings.

His counsel T Rajanikanth Reddy made a mention before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther with a plea to hear the matter urgently as the State government was going ahead with its decision to demolish and construct new buildings.

The bench said that it would hear the case on Friday.

In his PIL, Revanth Reddy has urged the court to grant an interim stay on the demolitions since the existing buildings have structural stability and life spans of more than 50 years.

He further contended that the government’s decision was purely a waste of public exchequer and stated that if the State government wants to construct a new Secretariat building then it can proceed in any other place as per feasibility.

The existing buildings which have about 9.16 lakh square feet area would accommodate many government departments which were functioning in rented buildings by paying huge amounts.

Chief Secretary, principal secretary to GAD, principal secretary to roads and buildings and its engineer-in-chief were named as the respondents. The matter is expected to be taken up on Friday along with similar petitions filed earlier on the issue.