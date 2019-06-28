Home Cities Hyderabad

Follow traffic rules, get honoured by Hyderabad police

Rachakonda traffic police strongly believes this move will spread happiness among safe drivers as their honesty is recognised.

Published: 28th June 2019 02:04 PM

Traffic

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Motorists following traffic rules in Hyderabad are set to be honoured with certificates by the city police under a novel initiative.

The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate here Thursday launched the programme "Patrol for Happy Driving" to mark the completion.

As part of the initiative launched by Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, the traffic police will identify drivers who follow traffic rules as a habit and take safety measures in driving vehicles.

"So far the police have been trying to identify traffic violators and impose fines and to seize vehicles and so on.

Now as a token of recognition to the people following traffic rules, Rachakonda police launched a unique programme which is the only one-of-its-kind in India "Patrol for Happy Driving," Bhagwat said.

Such drivers will be given stickers and certificates of appreciation.

Rachakonda traffic police strongly believes this move will spread happiness among safe drivers as their honesty is recognised, he said.

It is observed that as a result of providing awareness on following traffic rules many people have started taking safety measures like wearing helmet, using seat belt, giving proper signals from their vehicles and maintaining safe distance from other vehicles and so on, the top cop said.

After launching this programme, Bhagwat checked some vehicles and found one woman doctorand a senior citizen along with other autorickshaw and lorry drivers as safe drivers and pasted 'Safe Driver' stickers on their vehicles and honoured them with a certificate.

Henceforth, Rachakonda traffic police will identify 8000 safe drivers and they will be honoured with a sticker on their vehicle as a safe driver and a certificate as a token of their sincerity.

"The main aim of launching this programme is to encourage the law-abiding citizens by honouring them and bring changes among others to make them obey the law," Bhagwat added.

