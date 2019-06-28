Hyderabad boy missing for over a year traced by Darpan App

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 10-year-old boy, who went missing in Medak’s Shivampeta year ago, was traced with the help of Darpan application.

After registering a case, the Shivampet police requested the CID to verify the boy’s details on Darpan who team found that the details matched with one, Batthula Kranthi Kumar, staying at Manchi Kalalu (MK) Organisation in West Marredpally since June 2018.

The boy’s mother was a convicted prisoner and lodged in Chanchalguda prison till 2015.

She gave birth to Kranti Kumar in the jail and died a few months after being released. The boy, living at his paternal home in Shivampet, went missing and ended up at Chanchalguda prison, from where he was shifted to MK in May 2018.