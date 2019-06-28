Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad IT firms agree to have staggered office hours to avoid monsoon traffic snarls

GHMC Commissioner said that five lakh employees work in IT corridors of Hitec City, Madhapur and Shilparamam, and three to five lakh cars are on the road, for which a protocol is being prepared.

A drain overflowing at Film Nagar in Hyderabad.

A drain overflowing at Film Nagar in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With traffic jams causing inconvenience to motorists in the IT corridor during monsoon, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner M Dana Kishore held a meeting with the representatives of IT companies to address the issue here on Thursday.

The IT industry has agreed to have staggered timings for its employees to beat the traffic blues. 

The meeting was attended by Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, vice-chairman and managing director of Telangana State Industrial & Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), Venkat Narsimha Reddy among others.

Representatives from Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA), National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), Cyberabad Security Council and others also attended the meeting to find a solution to the traffic problem in the IT corridor. 

The GHMC Commissioner said that nearly five lakh employees are working in the IT corridors of Hitec City, Madhapur, Shilparamam, Financial District and other places and about three to five lakh cars are on the road, for which a protocol is being prepared. 

“Plans are being prepared to ensure that there should be no traffic gridlock. For this, we are taking the support of IT companies so that there should not be any problem in their day-to-day functioning,” the civic body commissioner said.

He further said, that as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Strategic Road Development Plan and Nala improvement is also being taken up on a war footing in Cyberabad to ease the traffic congestion.           

Dana Kishore said there is a need to have staggered timing for offices so that people after completing their work can leave the office at different times to avoid traffic jams.

He requested the IT companies to submit a list of civic issues that need to be addressed and they would be discussed in the next City Coordination committee meeting.

Sajjanar said efforts are being taken to ease traffic snarls during monsoon. 

