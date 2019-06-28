Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Municipal Corporation chief called out for traffic violations

Hours after Twitter user Mohit Patel exposed that the commissioner had six pending challans for traffic violations amounting to Rs 6,000, the latter had to hurry and pay up to save face.

Published: 28th June 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC commissioner M Dana Kishore at press conference in Hyderabad.

GHMC commissioner M Dana Kishore at press conference in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thanks to an alert netizen’s ‘online activism’, GHMC commissioner Dana Kishore ended up in a rather tight spot on Thursday.

Hours after Twitter user Mohit Patel exposed on the online platform that the commissioner had six pending challans for traffic violations amounting to Rs 6,000, the latter had to hurry and pay up to save face. 

The challans had been issued for overspeeding, by both the Rachakonda and Cyberabad Traffic police teams. 

Patel, on Twitter, shared screenshots of the challan levied on the car, bearing number TS 09 FA 4248. The challans date from August 2018 to April 2019 in various locations including Rajendranagar, ORR, Hamadula Nagar, Harshaguda, and Gachibowli junction.

He tweeted about the same stating, “Commissioner GHMC vehicle has pending challan of Rs 6,210. All violations are of over speeding. The cops should campaign awareness program for Commissioner GHMC.”

After paying the pending fines, Dana Kishore found fault with his drivers and admonished them for overspeeding.

Violator trolled

Cyberabad Traffic’s response to citizen claiming he was wrongly fined, is winning social media — “Sir, we have placed a request to change the violation from Triple riding to W/O helmet”

