Minor guilty of rape, murder of 11-year-old boy escaped from Hyderabad juvenile home

The hearing had been delayed despite being in a fast-track court because the child fled from the home for juveniles in conflict with the law, said Additional Prosecutor K Pratap Reddy.

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The minor who was found guilty of rape and murder of an 11-year-old boy was not repentant of his crimes, officials say, pointing out that he had run away from the juvenile home in Saidabad, where he was lodged during the course of the investigation.

ALSO READ: In a first, Hyderabad minor gets life imprisonment for rape, murder

The guilty adolescent was the neighbour of the victim and had known him. He had dropped out of school and was working at a pan shop.

The hearing had been delayed despite being in a fast-track court because the child fled from the home for juveniles in conflict with the law, said Additional Prosecutor K Pratap Reddy, who argued the case for the victim.

It took a while to trace him, resulting in the case being delayed. He is presently lodged in the Saidabad home for juveniles in conflict with the law.

He will now be shifted to the special home in Gajularamaram for child convicts.

After serving his imprisonment there till the age of 21, he will be sent to jail for adults either in Chanchalguda or Cherlapally. He also has to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 and all terms of punishment - 2 life imprisonments, 20 years in jail. 

The case is being touted as a landmark judgement against rape and sexual assault of minors, especially boys, which is rarely acknowledged in society.

The judgement was delivered by the metropolitan sessions court and children’s court judge Kunchala Suneetha.

