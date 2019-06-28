Rs 18.44 crore worth civic works to start in Hyderabad ahead of Bonalu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the ensuing Bonalu festival in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad next month, GHMC will take up as many as 451 works in all the six zones of the corporation at an estimated cost of Rs 18.44 crore.

All roads leading to Mahankali temples in Secunderabad, would be spruced up by recarpeting the roads, filling potholes, maintaining sanitation and cleanliness around the temples.

Most of the works have been sanctioned in Charminar zone covering the Old City areas followed by Secunderabad zone with 68 works

GHMC officials informed that about 15 works would be taken up in LB Nagar zone at an estimated cost of `68.51 lakh, and about 286 works would be taken up in Charminar area at `9.43 crore.