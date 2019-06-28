Home Cities Hyderabad

Rs 18.44 crore worth civic works to start in Hyderabad ahead of Bonalu

All roads leading to Mahankali temples in Secunderabad, would be spruced up by recarpeting the roads, filling potholes, maintaining sanitation and cleanliness around the temples.

Published: 28th June 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Bonalu festivities start every year at Golconda and will reach the peaks with the celebrations at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on July 29 and 30 and Lal Darwaza temple a week thereafter.

Bonalu festivities start every year at Golconda and will reach the peaks with the celebrations at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on July 29 and 30 and Lal Darwaza temple a week thereafter. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the ensuing Bonalu festival in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad next month, GHMC will take up as many as 451 works in all the six zones of the corporation at an estimated cost of Rs 18.44 crore.

All roads leading to Mahankali temples in Secunderabad, would be spruced up by recarpeting the roads, filling potholes, maintaining sanitation and cleanliness around the temples.

Most of the works have been sanctioned in Charminar zone covering the Old City areas followed by Secunderabad zone with 68 works
GHMC officials informed that about 15 works would be taken up in LB Nagar zone at an estimated cost of `68.51 lakh, and about 286 works would be taken up in Charminar area at `9.43 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bonalu festival Hyderabad Bonalu festival Hyderabad Secunderabad
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp