Two-day training programme on e-DAS began in Hyderabad

VIJAYAWADA: A two-day training programme on e-DAS (Drawing Approval System) for engineering department officials of eight zones of Indian Railways began in Hyderabad on Thursday.

e-DAS is a first-of-its-kind initiative adopted by Railways towards paperless working. Speaking at the inaugural session, SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya said, “ e-DAS is one of the series of products adopted by the SCR for its range of services such as e-office, UMID, KAIZALA, etc. e-DAS will ease the process of getting approvals for drawings.”

He complimented Principal Chief Engineer K Siva Prasad, his team, Capricot and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for developing the application in a short time.

The GM further elaborated that e-DAS was the vision of the chairman of the Railways board for pan-India implementation.

The system provides accountability at various stages. It will save a lot of time and can be done flexibly in expediting the process for approval of drawings and in preparation of detailed estimates before inviting tenders, Mallya added.